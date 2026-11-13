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Microsoft 365 Outage Sends Japanese Offices Back to Fax Machines
By Arkadiy Andrienko,9 days ago
On November 13, Japanese businesses and government offices turned to fax machines and telephone calls as a global Microsoft 365 outage disrupted their daily operations. Several government agencies, including Japan's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asked people to use phone calls for urgent inquiries while their email systems were unavailable. In Mie Prefecture, around 7,500 government employees were affected, with staff switching to telephone and fax communications. Japan's parliament also experienced disruptions, forcing some documents to be delivered by fax.