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FWC deploys 65 personnel for successful SS United States sinking off Destin
By Weather Authority,8 days ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WINK) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped secure the sinking of the SS United States 22 miles off the coast of Destin on Nov. 11. FWC said the operation marked a once-in-a-lifetime project to turn the historic ship into the world’s largest artificial reef. Okaloosa County, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other partner agencies joined the effort, including marine units from Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.
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