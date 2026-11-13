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Father Charged In Infant Son’s 2022 Death
8 days ago
A 35-year-old man is facing murder charges in the death of his two-month-old son in Monee in 2022. First responders found Sevyn Simmons unresponsive in a semi at a truck stop on Monee-Manhattan Road, and he died days later at Comer Children’s Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner determined the baby suffered a traumatic head injury. Authorities arrested the boy’s father, Kelsey Simmons, Tuesday in Montana, where he’s awaiting extradition to Illinois.
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