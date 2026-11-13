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Drought Conditions Continue Across IL
8 days ago
Drought conditions continue this week across Illinois. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than 70-percent of the state is seeing drought conditions. The worst conditions continue to be central and southern portions of the state, where moderate and severe drought conditions are present. Some portions of southern and eastern Will County are seeing abnormally dry conditions.