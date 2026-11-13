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The First Tsar: Ivan the Terrible Review
By Victoria Stefanelli,7 days ago
Prior to Ivan IV Vasilyevich consolidating power to become the first Tsar of Russia in 1547, the land was a decentralized collection of rival principalities ruled by feudal nobles, or boyars. These boyars didn’t simply relinquish power during Ivan’s reign; rather, they showed loyalty to the crown by raising armies, occupying state offices, and acting as trusted advisors.