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Attacks on French Supermarket Freezers Expose Broad CI, OT Concerns
By Jeffrey Burt,9 days ago
French authorities accused an IRGC cyber unit, Shahid Kaveh, of orchestrating attacks on roughly 700 supermarkets by manipulating refrigeration systems, spoiling millions of dollars in food and triggering fires. The attacks highlight Iran’s expanding focus on critical infrastructure, with similar campaigns targeting water systems, blood banks, and potentially supermarkets in...