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Only these iPhone models can run the full Apple Intelligence suite and Siri AI
7 days ago
Apple Intelligence, Apple’s on-device and Private Cloud Compute AI system first introduced with iOS 18, has expanded significantly. With iOS 27 in 2026, it powers a major Siri overhaul known as Siri AI — a more conversational, context-aware assistant that can draw on personal information across apps, handle complex requests, and integrate deeply with the system.