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NFL odds, picks, predictions: Rams, Steelers part of Week 10 parlays involving favorites, underdogs
By Chinmay Vaidya,9 days ago
Football fans looking to get into NFL betting, specifically parlay betting, have plenty of options when looking at the Week 10 slate. SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has highlighted some of his best bets when putting together two parlays, one for favorites and one for underdogs, including a pair of rookie quarterbacks in tough spots and a future Hall of Famer delivering in primetime. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here: