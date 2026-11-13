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Sally J. Han Pairs Ordinary Moments With Surrealistic Details in Her Multifaceted Paintings
By Sara Barnes,8 days ago
Artist Sally J. Han is an exacting painter with a meticulous eye. Her detailed, colorful works depict some of life’s most ordinary moments—scrolling on a phone, peeling fruit—yet are juxtaposed with surrealist elements. Han often does this through scale. In Satellite of Love, for instance, a diminutive figure wearing a hanbok sits on a rock gazing up at an impossibly large moon that takes over the composition. It’s something we’d imagine many of us doing; however, in Han’s hands, it takes on a fantastical feel that invites many interpretations.