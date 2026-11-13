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Our Offense vs. Their Defense: Carolina Panthers
By AnthonyParker,7 days ago
The Saints offense could get its rhythm as reinforcements make their way back. The New Orleans Saints’ offense will look to build off what was a solid outing against the Browns. The great news for the Saints is that they seem to be getting healthier at the right time. The Saints have an offense that ranks 19th in total yards, averaging 325 yards per game; 15th in scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game; 26th in rushing, averaging 95.3 yards per game; and 14th in passing, averaging 230 yards per game. The Saints are actually one of the best teams on third down, converting 43.5% of their attempts, which ranks seventh in the NFL.