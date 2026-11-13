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How to Make Retirement the Best Time of Your Life
By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan,9 days ago
Retirement is more than staying busy; it's about becoming fulfilled. Freedom of choice mediates post-employment satisfaction. Selecting social groups based on enjoyment boosts life satisfaction. The word “retirement” evokes different imagery for different people. Some envision lounging on the beach with a cool drink; others are excited to finally apply...