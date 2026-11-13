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Tulane Law Alumnus Gives Back Through Pro Bono Work with Amistad Research Center
By Tulane Law Communications lawcommunications@tulane.edu,7 days ago
When the Amistad Research Center needed legal guidance on an agreement involving works by renowned artist Jacob Lawrence, it found a partner in Michael Pegues, a 1991 graduate of Tulane Law. The collaboration brought together Pegues’ decades of intellectual property experience and Amistad’s mission to preserve and share the histories and cultural contributions of African Americans and the broader African diaspora.