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Murray Demands Answers on ChatGPT’s Irresponsible and Dangerous Medical Advice Resulting in Death of Seattle Resident
7 days ago
Senator Murray raises urgent questions about the danger associated with AI chatbots providing medical advice and urges the need for safety guardrails. Murray: “It is deeply irresponsible and frankly unacceptable for chatbots to be engaging in what can be life-and-death decisions, and I demand OpenAI take accountability and provide assurance this can never happen again.”