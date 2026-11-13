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Friday in Navy Athletics
7 days ago
Women's Cross Country at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional; 11:00 AM at Bethlehem, Pa. Men's Cross Country at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional; 12 Noon at Bethlehem, Pa. Preview: https://navysports.com/news/2026/11/12/mens-cross-country-cross-country-sets-sights-on-ncaa-mid-atlantic-regional.aspx. Free Live Results: https://results.leonetiming.com/xc.html?mid=9289. Meet Central: https://lehighsports.com/sports/2013/8/15/2013NcaaXCRegionalChamps. #14 Squash (4-1) vs. Fordham (2-1); 4:00 PM at Halsey Field House. Preview: https://navysports.com/news/2026/11/12/mens-squash-14-squash-kicks-off-three-match-homestand-friday-vs-fordham.aspx. Free...