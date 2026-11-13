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Peoria’s 139th Santa Claus Parade set for Nov. 27 as organizers announce future transition
By Caleb Kelch,8 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – One of Central Illinois’ longest-running holiday traditions is returning later this month, with a change in leadership planned for the coming years. Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) announced that the 139th annual Santa Claus Parade will take place Friday, November 27, beginning at 9:15 a.m. in downtown Peoria.
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