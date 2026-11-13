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October Construction Materials Prices Unchanged, Energy and Lumber Prices Fall
8 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13—Construction input prices remained virtually unchanged in October compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices increased 0.2% for the month. Both overall and nonresidential...