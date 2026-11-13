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PS5 Exclusive Astro Bot Released on PC Through Automated Porting Utility
By Vortex,8 days ago
A PlayStation 5 exclusive runs natively on Windows for the first time through an automated software conversion tool. Developers used the AnyPS5 utility to compile Astro Bot into a standalone PC executable, relying on the underlying KyTyPS5 translation architecture. The project is currently available on GitHub as an early build that requires users to supply their own game files.