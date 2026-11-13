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Dronetag Launches Scout Gen 2 Remote ID Receiver With 5 GHz on Every Antenna
By Industry Press Release,7 days ago
Prague-based Dronetag, which builds Remote ID hardware and software, launched its Scout Gen 2, the second generation of its fixed Remote ID receiver for public safety, critical infrastructure, and security organizations. This new release receives Remote ID on both 2.4 and 5 GHz on every antenna, omnidirectional and sector alike, something the company says no other receiver on the market can do.
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