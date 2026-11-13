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State Farm agrees to $45 million settlement for failing to pay for wind, hail claims in OK
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,9 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Farm has agreed to pay more than $45 million after an investigation determined that the insurance company denied claims for covered wind and hail events in Oklahoma. On Friday, the Oklahoma Insurance Department announced that State Farm has agreed to a settlement including a...
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