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Warhammer 40000 Dawn of War IV System Requirements Revealed
By Vortex,8 days ago
Sega and Relic have released the official PC system requirements for Warhammer 40000 Dawn of War IV ahead of its launch next month. The upcoming real time strategy title features accessible entry level hardware targets starting with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card. The game arrives exclusively on PC following an earlier development delay focused on performance optimization.