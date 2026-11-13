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Google Releases Gemini 4 Hydrogen for High Speed Coding and Search
8 days ago
Google has introduced Gemini 4 Hydrogen, a lightweight artificial intelligence model optimized for fast coding and agent workflows. The release prioritizes low latency and lower operational costs while working alongside larger reasoning models like Carbon and Argon. Access is open globally across Google Search, the Gemini consumer app, and developer platforms starting at $1.50 per million input tokens.