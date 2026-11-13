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Throne and Liberty enters into a six-week ‘listening period’ during its move to NCsoft
By Justin Olivetti,8 days ago
As the Throne & Liberty baton is passed from Amazon to NCsoft, the game and its developers at FirstSpark Games face an interesting transition period. In addition to all of the communication regarding how the move affects players and the consolatory freebies being handed out, the devs posted a letter about this “new journey” while stating that the game is heading into a six-week “listening period” where new content is paused so that the team can pay more attention to what’s being said.