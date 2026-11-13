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Oklahoma man gets 50 years in federal prison in robbery that killed 22-year-old
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison following a violent robbery that ended with a man's death. On Oct. 10, 2019, officials say Jamalo Bruner Jr. and another person planned to rob Aaron Pritchard of marijuana. During the robbery, Pritchard was hit in the head with a pistol and ordered to take the assailants to an apartment.
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