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ClimatePlan Offers Becerra a Roadmap for Rethinking Transportation Priorities
8 days ago
A new report from ClimatePlan, titled Getting There: A Governor’s Playbook for Making It Easier and More Affordable to Get Around and Live in California, outlines immediate steps the incoming Becerra Administration could take to improve the state’s air quality and prepare for the future by creating fundamental changes in how the state prioritizes transportation projects, distributes funding, and coordinates transportation and housing policy.