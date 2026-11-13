undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Anthony Mackie Talks New High-Stakes Heist Thriller ‘12 12 12’
7 days ago
Actor Anthony Mackie stops by TODAY to talk about his new thrilling bank heist series "12 12 12," what drew him to the role, and what it was like shooting in the Austrian Alps while dodging 2-foot killer rabbits. “We had a rabbit wrangler to stop rabbits from attacking us…Yo I ain’t dying by rabbit. I didn’t make it out of New Orleans to die by rabbit,” he jokes. He also teases “Avengers Doomsday” and reveals he’s heading back to Broadway in “Macbeth.” Then, he gets a special surprise gift in honor of his 25th appearance on TODAY!