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World Kindness Day: New book teaches people how to build a kinder and brighter future
By WUHF,9 days ago
Our Future is Kind: The Ultimate Guide to Making A Difference strives to make the world a little brighter, teaching people to walk through life with a little more kindness. Co-author's Shari Alyse and Michael G. Neece joins ARC Rochester to preview the book and discuss how kindness can shape a better future, saying the future isn't what happens to us but it is what we build together.
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