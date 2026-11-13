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Bitcoin Flashes Historic Buy Signal, Analyst Urges Investors Not to Panic
By Alex Dovbnya,7 days ago
According to prominent crypto analyst Vetle Lunde, Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, might be presenting a massive buying opportunity despite the cryptocurrency market crash. He’s calling on investors to remain calm amid another significant drop for the world's largest cryptocurrency. On X, Lunde recently shared some technical...