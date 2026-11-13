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Ripple’s RLUSD Hits $2.69, Continues in Market Capitalization
By Caroline Amosun,8 days ago
Ripple’s native stablecoin, RLUSD, has posted substantial growth in its market capitalization, becoming the seventh-largest stablecoin by market capitalization. Ripple has continued to post substantial growth in the stablecoin ecosystem, outpacing major stablecoin issuers as its native stablecoin RLUSD is also seeing a corresponding increase in its market capitalization.