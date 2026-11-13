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Watch The Traitors: New Blood Finale at Universal CityWalk’s Traitors Bar
By Jon Self,7 days ago
Watch the Traitors New Blood Finale at Universal’s Great Movie Escape on Nov. 19. Free entry, limited seating, themed drinks, and show props. Faithfuls, Traitors, and everyone who has spent the season yelling at their TV: Universal Orlando Resort wants you at the round table one last time. The resort is hosting a free watch party for the two-hour extended Traitors New Blood Finale at Universal’s Great Movie Escape, home to “The Traitors: New Blood” Bar at Universal CityWalk Orlando.