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Buffer where it counts: The smartest place to spend a resilience dollar
By Rishi Raghav SankerJiachen (Jessica) Mo,7 days ago
Match buffers to risks. Finished goods, raw materials, sourcing redundancy and logistics flexibility protect against different failure modes and should not be treated as interchangeable. Finished goods protect service. In the modeled network, a 20% finished-goods increase was 1.4 times more effective at mitigating lost sales than an equivalent raw-material...