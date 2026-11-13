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Simple Drift Codes [80+ Cars] (November 2026)
By Mark Carpenter,3 days ago
In Roblox Simple Drift, you pick a car from Japan, Europe, or the US, then tune the power, turbo, gearing, brakes, steering angle, and stance until it slides the way you like. It’s easy to get going: hold the 2-step, kick the clutch, and link long drifts for cash and XP; my best drift was 13,666 points. You can drift around touge passes, the docks, a night city, and the Nurburg Ring, and dress your car up with body kits, wraps, and underglow.