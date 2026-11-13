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Survive a Psycho Codes [Kingsley] (November 2026)
By Mark Carpenter,4 days ago
In Roblox Survive a Psycho, one player becomes the Psycho and hunts the whole server while everyone else fights back and tries to last 3 minutes or take the Psycho down. There’s also a Capri round where you knock her down and pull the chip, but whoever holds it might become the next Capri, and Adam Smasher, a full-chrome war machine that never stops coming. You can spin for your survivor from classes like Lucy, David, or Capri, and I got a legendary emote called You Ladies Alright? on my emote roll.