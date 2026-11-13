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First Shift: Factory pressure and trade uncertainty reshape 2027 planning
By SCMR Staff,4 days ago
First Shift is SCMR’s daily briefing on the supply chain developments executives need to know, delivering concise context on logistics, procurement, planning, manufacturing, technology and global trade with links to the original reporting. Today is Friday, Nov. 13. 1. Mercedes freezes German plant investment as closure risk rises. Mercedes-Benz...