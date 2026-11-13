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Robots can’t fix what packaging breaks
By Sean Ryan, Kirit Rosario, and Ron Sasine,7 days ago
Packaging sets the limit. Robotic systems cannot operate consistently when packaging dimensions, strength, surfaces, labels and grasp points vary beyond their operating tolerances. Exceptions erode ROI. Packaging-related exceptions reduce throughput and asset utilization by forcing employees to intervene in otherwise automated processes. Standards remain incomplete. Existing standards address identification, traceability...