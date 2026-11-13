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The Three-Key Hotels in the U.S. for 2026: The Full List
By JQ Louise,8 days ago
There are exactly 15 Three-Key hotels in the United States in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide selection, which was revealed on September 18, 2026. Three Keys is the highest honor Michelin gives a hotel, and this year no American property joined that tier; every U.S. Three-Key from last year kept it, except one that has since closed. Here is the full list by state, with what makes each one worth the trip.