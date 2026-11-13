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JAKKS Pacific, Skybound Launch 'Invincible' Collectibles and Tech Accessories
By License Global,8 days ago
JAKKS Pacific has announced a new licensing partnership with Skybound to create a worldwide consumer products program based on the Skybound and Prime Video adult animated series, "Invincible." The program spans collectibles, tech accessories and costumes from Disguise, a JAKKS Pacific company. The multi-year agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2029,...