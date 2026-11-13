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Purina Pro Plan Veterinary launches cat joint and hairball supplements, urinary diet next
By Benjamin Ferrer,8 days ago
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary launched liquid cat supplements for joint and hairball care in the US, with a therapeutic urinary diet following on November 23. The Joint Care liquid contains omega-3s and L-leucine, while Hairball Care uses functional cellulose to aid digestive hair elimination. The upcoming UR Urinary St/Ox +...