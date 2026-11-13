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Montegrappa Launches Royal Blue 007 Special Issue Fountain Pen and Rollerball
By License Global,8 days ago
Montegrappa has introduced a new special issue of its 007 fountain pen and rollerball, adding a royal blue finish to its James Bond collection. The pen features a hollow-point cap with a rifled alloy insert designed to resemble the gun barrel sequence that opens each James Bond film. The barrel, nib and end-cap carry 007 engravings, and the design includes knurled detailing for grip along with satin-finished surfaces. The royal blue color is meant to reflect the British heritage associated with the franchise.