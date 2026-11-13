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The Alphabet Soup of Taxes Decoded: A Simple Guide to W-2, W-4, and W-9
By Riley Adams, CPARocky Mengle,8 days ago
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires employers and employees alike to use specific tax forms to accurately record wages, benefits paid, taxes withheld, and other essential financial information needed for proper tax information reporting. Organizing all of this related, yet separate, information requires the use of different tax documents, such as Forms W-2, W-4, and W-9.