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Voxel Heroes Codes (November 2026)
By Mark Carpenter,3 days ago
In Roblox Voxel Heroes, you become a superhero in a huge voxel city where you can swing, fly, run at super speed, and fight crime your way. I got to pick between The Flash, Iron Man, or Miles Morales at the start, and I went with Iron Man because flying around the city was super fun. You chain combos, fill your Focus, and hit Finish for a slow-mo takedown, and every hero has a big upgrade tree full of new moves and powers, so the more you play, the stronger they get!