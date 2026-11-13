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GDOT: Lane Closure Underway on Alabama Highway
By Elizabeth Davis,4 days ago
Media release from the Georgia Department of Transportation:. WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) maintenance crews began shoulder work on State Route 20 (Alabama Highway) in Floyd County. The right eastbound lane will be closed between mileposts 6 and 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for crews working near the road.