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Licensing International's Fashion Licensing Summit Explores the Emotional Side of Brand Partnerships
By Patricia DeLuca,8 days ago
Licensing International's Fashion Licensing Summit, held at Hearst Tower in New York City, delivered a day of fresh insights from the world of fashion brand licensing. Hosted by King Features, the day-long event – where License Global served as a media partner – touched on the classic pillars of successful brand licensing partnerships: authenticity and strong relationships. But this summit dug deeper, exploring fashion as an all-encompassing category with a distinct emotional component.