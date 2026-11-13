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Rome DDA Encourages Community to Shop Local This Holiday Season, Looks Forward to Another Great Year of Special Events in 2027 [AUDIO]
By Elizabeth Davis,4 days ago
Rome’s Downtown Development Authority encourages locals to shop at the businesses along Broad Street and in the surrounding area over the holiday season. Community members may enjoy holiday cheer and check items off their gift lists during Rome for the Holidays, set for Thursday, December 3rd. Many of the downtown businesses will be open late. The evening’s festivities will also include rides aboard the Holly Jolly Trolley free of charge and opportunities to meet Santa Claus, enthuses Megan Patrick, Communications, Marketing, and Events Coordinator.