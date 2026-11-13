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Into The Hive Codes (November 2026)
By Mark Carpenter,5 days ago
In Roblox Into The Hive, you team up with up to 3 friends, or go in alone, to explore caves that are randomly generated every run, fight through swarms of insects, and finish your mission before running back to extraction. You pick your weapons and tools, then dig through destructible terrain, so you can drop a turret to cover your squad, break through a wall to open a new route, or just stand your ground when the swarm closes in!