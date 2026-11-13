undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The 9 Most Beautiful States in the US
By Stefanie Waldek,9 days ago
The most beautiful states in the US prove just how shockingly diverse the country is: volcanic beaches, glacier-capped peaks, canyon-carved deserts, and misty rainforests define their landscapes. What people have built in those places is just as varied, from a royal palace in downtown Honolulu to Mary Colter’s stone watchtower on the rim of the Grand Canyon to the cedar-shingled studios of a modernist craft school on the coast of Maine. These nine states stand out on both counts, for the scenery that defines them and the architecture that holds its own against it. Keep in mind that no ranking can settle which state is most beautiful—they’re all worthy of a visit.