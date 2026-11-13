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GAME DAY: Preds at Golden Knights, November 13
By Brooks Bratten,7 days ago
Nashville Predators (10-4-5, 25 pts.) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-5-2, 28 pts.) Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market) The midway point of a five-game trip has arrived as the Nashville Predators get set to face the Vegas Golden Knights for a 9 p.m. CT puck drop tonight at T-Mobile Arena. This evening’s contest is the second of three meetings between the Preds and Knights this season; Nashville fell to Vegas in the third week of October.