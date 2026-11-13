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Removing statues, renaming buildings
By Rebecca Beyer,7 days ago
When a committee at Harvard Law School recommended retiring the school’s shield, which incorporated the family crest of Isaac Royall Jr., Professor Annette Gordon-Reed ’84 dissented. Royall’s wealth came from the labor of enslaved people, and his bequest to Harvard College endowed its first professorship of law, ultimately contributing to the law school’s foundation in 1817.