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Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara Race Mystery Just Heat Exhaustion or Something More Sinister?
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher,8 days ago
The election is over, pretty much everywhere but California, and a clearer picture of the political fallout is beginning to emerge. On Nov. 17, you have a front-row opportunity to find out what comes next. Join Noozhawk at the Lobero Theatre for an evening with NPR national political correspondent and...