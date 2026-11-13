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Free steering wheel locks will be given away in Chinatown on Nov. 16
By PhillyVoice Media Events,8 days ago
Drivers looking for an extra way to protect their cars from theft can pick up a free steering wheel lock in Philadelphia's Chinatown on Monday, Nov. 16. The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation will distribute the locks from 1 to 4 p.m. at its office at 301 N. Ninth St. The devices were donated by the Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District.