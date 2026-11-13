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I-279, I-579, Route 28 Inspection Activities Continue in Allegheny County
By Amy,8 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing inspection activities along I-279, I-579, and Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will continue weather permitting. To accommodate inspection activities, the following restrictions will occur according to the schedule below:. Saturday, November 14 from 6:00 AM to noon. There...